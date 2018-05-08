Boeing employees’ donation will help care for new therapeutic dog

ST. PETERS, MO – Boeing employees are helping a St. Charles County nonprofit care for their soon-to-be therapeutic facility dog. The chocolate Labrador retriever, named Chip, will assist children at United Services for Children.

United Services for Children obtained the dog through a collaboration with The Pet Doctor and The Yuppy Puppy pet spa. The Employees Community Fund of The Boeing Company donated $3,000 to help offset the costs of caring for the dog.

United Services for Children provides pediatric therapy, early intervention, and support services for families of children with disabilities. It serves children from birth to age three, with outpatient therapy for children up to 8-years-old.

Chip is currently working to complete his 18-month service dog training program at the Yuppy Puppy. He will work to help calm children and assist them during therapy sessions.