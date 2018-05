EAST ST. LOUIS – A Metro East track meet that was already rescheduled because of possible weather concerns will resume on Friday, after a fight led to a brawl.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report a fist fight in the stands between students escalated. There were no reports of any injuries.

The meet was moved up to today because of the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

We’re told the meet will resume on Friday, with a location yet to be determined.