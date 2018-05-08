× Charges filed in north St. Louis fatal accident

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old man Tuesday for causing a fatal accident while fleeing from police.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident unfolded Monday just after 12 p.m. in the 4000 block of Maffitt Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Woodling said officers pulled over a 2007 Chrysler 300 at Kennerly and Sarah because the car fit the description of a vehicle involved in a recent homicide. When officers exited their police vehicle, the person behind the wheel of the Chrysler accelerated and attempted to flee. Officers gave chase and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a collision with a 2011 Scion XB.

The driver of the Scion XB, 19-year-old Treyvion Cross, had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Woodling said. Two other people were in the Scion. One passenger suffered a broken leg and head trauma, the other was hospitalized for a mouth injury and a possible spinal injury.

Police arrested the driver of the Chrysler, identified as Christopher Stevenson, at the scene.

Stevenson was charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest, armed criminal action, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault. He remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.