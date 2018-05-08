Company billing itself ‘Uber for lawn care’ operating in St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The sound of lawnmowers signal spring has sprung. Mowing the lawn. Cutting the grass. Some people love it; for others, it’s a pain. If you’d like to cut this chore out of your life, there’s an app for that. It’s called GreenPal. The company bills itself as the “Uber for lawn care.”

“We kind of knew that if strangers we going to rent out their couch for a night or for a weekend, they would certainly summon lawn care at some point,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Nashville-based GreenPal launched in 2012. It’s grown to 25 markets, including the St. Louis-area.

“We provide the homeowner with all of the vendors' quotes, the price, ratings, and reviews from other GreenPal homeowners and pictures of previous work. Then the homeowner can decide who they want to work with,” Caballero said.

Prospective customers can go to GreenPal’s website or download its app. Once there, you’ll enter your address and the day you want service. Local landscapers then place bids on the job by looking at online images of your property, square footage, and other details you provide.

“Once a vendor has completed the service, they take one picture of the completed work, they upload that through GreenPal,” Caballero said. “That will go to the homeowner for approval. When the homeowner approves it, that’s when they pay.”

Bishop DuBourg High School graduate Mike Cebulski owns MJ Lawn. He says using GreenPal has helped his business and customers.

“They don’t have to be home at 5 p.m. or 3 p.m. for us to meet,” he said.

South St. Louis resident Wendy Massey has used GreenPal for more than a year.

“You can set your own schedule for them to come out. They do other things other than cutting lawns. They do your shrubs, your bushes, things like that. It’s all on the app,” she said.

Same day service is available and you can request the same lawn service company each time. The local vendors are vetted by GreenPal and if there’s an issue, there’s an answer.

“They have two days to say I don’t think it was cut right or whatever. You have two days to come back and fix it. If there is an issue we just come back and fix it,” Cebulski said.

“It’s convenient. I have no problems with the service,” Massey said.

Gene Caballero says GreenPal has grown 300 percent since 2012. There are nearly 25 vendors in the St. Louis-area serving more than 2,000 customers.