Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …WEDNESDAY…MAY 9, 2018

My Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.

Wednesday brings alot of dry time…but there will be a few left over scattered showers and storms until 7am…then a shot at a few scattered storms between 3pm and 8pm…the focus STL and points south sand east…otherwise…partly sunny and warm…more humid…85 for the high. Thursday…partly sunny and 85…Friday…partly sunny and 88 degrees…the weekend…windy and warm Saturday…90…the record is 92 from 1956…so making a run…Sunday…Mom’s day…mostly cloudy and slightly cooler 82 degrees…some storms late day and night.