East St. Louis tops list of 'Most Dangerous Cities in America'

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis was named the most dangerous city in the country, according to a home safety trade group.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security examined violent crime stats in nearly 3,500 towns/cities in America and devised its Top 100 list based on incidents of violent crime per 100,000 residents.

The organization found that the cities with highest rates of violent crime tend to share two common symptoms: a high poverty rate and few chances to find a job with a good wage.

The top 10 most dangerous cities are as follows:

1. East St. Louis, Illinois

2. Darby Borough, Pennsylvania

3. Opa Locka, Florida

4. Florida City, Florida

5. Flint, Michigan

6. Detroit, Michigan

7. Saginaw City, Michigan

8. College Park, Georgia

9. Prichard, Alabama

10. West Memphis, Arkansas

The group says East St. Louis’ problems can be traced to the deindustrialization of the area, in which good-paying factory jobs left and railroads were rerouted into the city, forcing residents to move away.

Other Illinois cities appearing on this list: Harvey (35), Mt. Vernon (45), Rockford (59), and Riverdale (63).

Neighboring St. Louis appears 22nd on the list, with 1,698 violent crimes per 100,000 citizens. Four other Missouri cities appear on the list: Sikeston (13), Jennings (74), Kansas City (80), and Branson (83).

Alarms.org is the online home of the NCHSS, a trade organization made up of licensed alarm installers, contractors, and other trade groups. The organization’s goal is to increase public knowledge about home safety and security.

If there’s one overall positive thing to draw from this list, it’s that violent crime is down across the country overall.