ST. LOUIS, MO- Employers are trying a new way to attract more full-time workers are relaxing the drug screening process companies are looking to change policies involving marijuana.

To keep up with the changing views of cannabis usage 57 percent of employers screen potential employees for drugs.

There is a growing desperation to fill positions so drug screening may not be done at all or marijuana use may not keep a person from getting a job.