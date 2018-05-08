Experts examining Gov. Greitens’ cellphone during pre-trial hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is new information Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes tweets from the courtroom that forensic experts are now analyzing the Gov. Greiten's cell phone. They are also examining other evidence at the Carnahan Courthouse. It's based on sealed search warrants.

Hayes says courtroom doors are locked and taped off so you can't see experts at work. We will continue to follow the developments throughout the day.

Forensic experts are now analyzing the MO Governor's cell phone & other evidence in the Carnahan courthouse. It's based on sealed search warrants. @ChrisHayesTV @joelcurrier & @rxpatrick monitoring now. — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) May 8, 2018

Courtroom doors are locked & taped off so you can’t see experts at work. https://t.co/rqjP3OXM5R — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) May 8, 2018

Defense on May 6 filed a motion to quash a search warrant for the email. Prosecutors and Greitens lawyers were in judge's chambers for roughly an hour before forensic examiner taped over the windows of a courtroom and began handling a cell phone. — Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) May 8, 2018

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say an additional $20,000 has been paid to the lawyer for the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Greitens in 2015.

Greitens goes to trial next week on an invasion of privacy charge stemming from the affair with his St. Louis hairdresser, before he was elected.

Al Watkins, the attorney for the ex-husband, has previously said that two $50,000 payments showed up at his office in January for the ex-husband's defense. He identified Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn as the man who delivered one of the $50,000 payments. A courier delivered the other.

At a court hearing Monday, defense attorney Jim Martin said Watkins testified in a deposition that Faughn made two additional $10,000 payments. It wasn't clear whether those payments also were for the ex-husband's legal representation.

Watkins declined comment. An email message left with Faughn was not returned.