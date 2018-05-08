Fair St. Louis announces 2018 lineup, schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jason Derulo, Martina McBride, and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will headline the three-day Fair St. Louis extravaganza this July.

The fair returns to its original home at Gateway Arch National Park after spending the last three years at Forest Park.

The fair opens Wednesday, July 4 with the 136th America's Birthday Parade in downtown St. Louis. The parade starts at Union Station.

Each night concludes with a fireworks show.

The performance schedule can be found below. For additional information, visit FairStLouis.org.

Wednesday, July 4

9:30 a.m.: 136th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

5:30 p.m.: Performance by AMELIA EISENHAUER

6:45 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

8:30 p.m.: Performance by the ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 6

4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

4:45 p.m.: Performance by DIRTY MUGGS

6:30 p.m.: Performance by ANDY GRAMMER

8:15 p.m.: Performance by JASON DERULO

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 7

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

1:15 p.m.: Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Air National Guard

2:45 p.m.: Performance by DANIELLE BRADBERY

4:15 p.m.: Performance by RAELYNN

5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony

6:15 p.m.: Performance by CAM

8:00 p.m.: Performance by MARTINA MCBRIDE

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones