Governor Greitens’ former mistress will be allowed to testify

ST. LOUIS, MO- Judge Rex Burlison ruled that Greitens` former mistress will be allowed to take the stand at a key hearing Monday.

Her testimony is critical to the prosecution`s case. Burlison ruling comes despite arguments by the governor`s defense team that prosecutorial misconduct tainted the woman`s testimony and she should not be allowed to testify.

Judge Burlison saying the defense is correct that this case reeks of sanctions but he is not going to deprive the public of a full and complete hearing.

The judge did disqualify one prosecution witness who was going to speak about sexual abuse. Two other prosecution witnesses who were going to testify about cell phones were put on hold.

Prosecutors conceded that they do not have the photograph that Greitens allegedly took of his partially nude lover in a compromising position without her consent.

Prosecutors say they do have circumstantial evidence of the photo and its transmission.