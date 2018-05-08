Health Watch: Enlarged prostate common in men over 40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man's prostate gland usually starts to enlarge after he reaches 40 years of age. This condition is called benign prostatic hyperplaisia (BPH) and is considered a natural process of aging. More than 70% of men in their 60's experience BPH symptoms. It is not cancer, and it does not raise your risk for prostate cancer.

Symptoms often include a weak stream of urine, difficulty starting urination, dribbling of urine, a sense of not fully emptying the bladder, more frequent urination and a strong and sudden desire to urinate, especially at night, and blood in the urine.

There are medications and major surgery to help treat severe symptoms, however, a new minimally invasive treatment called Urolift is giving men relief of their symptoms without the need for medication. Urolift lifts or holds the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra.

Dr. Lindsay Lombardo, SLUCare urologist says, "It's little sutures that have stainless steel clips on them that kind of squeeze the prostate from the outside and into the inside open. So, it just squeezes it open."

Urolift may be good for you if you don't want to take daily medication, you are unhappy with the side effects of BPH medication, you want to avoid major surgery due to potential surgical risks of side effects and complications, you want to preserve your sexual function or you want to regain your quality of life without minimal downtime.

Dr. Lombardo says her patients often say, "Why didn't I do this 10 years ago!"

