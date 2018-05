× Hearing on St. Louis Public School’s 2019 budget Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS, MO — A public hearing on the proposed budget for St. Louis Public School’s 2019 budget is being held Tuesday night. The $303 million spending plan is about $9 million less than this year’s budget.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6pm at the district’s central office on North 11th street. Another hearing is planned for Saturday.