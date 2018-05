Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - Apple is dealing with another iPhone issue. This time it affects the popular iPhoneX

Some users say their Face ID system isn't working and it might have something to do with the rear camera.

Apple reportedly sent a letter to its employees telling them the issue may be resolved with a rear camera repair and if the repair doesn`t work, the company says the entire device should be replaced.

The Face ID issue doesn`t appear to be widespread.