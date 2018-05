× Ladue High School on lockdown over threat written on bathroom wall

LADUE, Mo. – Ladue Horton Watkins High School was placed on a modified lockdown Tuesday afternoon after administrators became aware of a written threat discovered on a bathroom wall.

The lockdown went into effect just after 1 p.m. and was announced by the school principal.

The outer doors were locked and teachers instructed to keep their students in class with the lights off.