Lindbergh School Board hears proposals to reduce bullying

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The issue of bullying was front and center at the Lindbergh School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Parents and students from a group called Upstanders presented their ideas to the board about how the district can better combat bullying.

The group was started in January by parents talking about bullying and now has over 600 members. They have been meeting once a month to come up with suggestions for the board. Some of the ideas they suggested were to have a volunteer parent in the lunchroom once a week or a parent liaison between the classroom and the school board.

The group said the board has been more than willing to work with them on this issue.