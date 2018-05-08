× Missouri man convicted after sex cartoons left on library printer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City man who printed sexually explicit cartoon images of children at a public library has been convicted of child pornography.

The jury found 63-year-old David Buie guilty Tuesday of possessing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children. He had a prior felony conviction for possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say in July 2017, Burie tried to print about 50 pages from a computer at a Mid-Continent Public Library in Kansas City.

Only about half the pages printed before the printer ran out of ink. The remaining images printed when the toner was replaced after Buie left the library.

Investigators identified Buie because his library card was used and he was seen on security cameras using the computer.

Buie faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.