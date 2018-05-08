× Money Saver- Restaurant deals for Teacher Appreciation Day

ST.LOUIS, MO- It is teacher appreciation day and there are many deals to say thank you.

Tonight from 6 until 9 pm teachers and faculty will receive one free box combo at Raising Canes.

At Chipotle, from 3pm until closing get a free burrito when you buy one.

Head over to Mod Pizza to get half off your pizza or salad and CiCi’s is offering a free buffet, but drink is not included.

Check locations ahead as not all restaurants are participating.

All require a valid faculty id.