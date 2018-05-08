× Most excellent news: ‘Bill and Ted’ reuniting for sequel

CANNES, France (AP) _ Party on dudes: Almost three decades later, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is getting a new sequel.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in a third “Bill & Ted” adventure and the first in 27 years. The project was announced Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, with MGM’s Orion Pictures set to release the film, titled “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” in the U.S.

The script is by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot will direct.

It will be the third installment in the franchise that began with 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and followed up with 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”