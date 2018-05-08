× MSD holding hearings on rate hikes for flooding issues

SUNSET HILLS, MO — The Metropolitan Sewer District begins a series of public hearings Tuesday on a possible rate hike. The MSD rate commission is seeking input on plans to deal with about 500 localized flooding and erosion issues. If approved by the rate commission, the average stormwater bill would rise about $2.25 a month.

Public hearings on the plan are planned through June.

The first one is at 6pm Tuesday at the Sunset Hills Community Center.