New injection helps obese patients lose 14lbs a month

ST. LOUIS, MO — Scientists are calling it a breakthrough in obesity treatment. They’ve developed a new hormone injection that can help you lose 14-pounds in a month.

Researchers found all patients who received the treatment ate 30 percent less. The treatment was so successful that some patients who had diabetes no longer needed their medication.

The injection mimics the effects of a gastric band procedure, but without the surgery. Scientists hope the therapy will be available within five years.