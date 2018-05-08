Nordstrom execs fly to St. Louis to apologize to teens who were profiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Nordstrom’s top executives visited St. Louis Tuesday to apologize to three teens who say they were the victims of racial profiling at the company’s Brentwood store.

The private meeting took place just after 3 p.m. at the Hilton Airport Hotel. The executives met with the teens, their families, and Adolphus Pruitt II, head of the St. Louis NAACP.

Before the gettogether, the mood was different.

“I was nervous, embarrassed, and humiliated,” said Mekhi Lee.

Lee and two friends were at the Nordstrom Rack last Thursday. He said they were followed around the store and one customer was rude to them.

Lee said they made their purchases and left. However, someone in the store called Brentwood police, who stopped the trio outside, checked them out and found they had done nothing wrong.

The teens went back to the store to talk with the manager. That’s when they said the employees became rude.

“They were rude to us by not letting us talking to the manager and said we can only talk to the police,” Lee said.

Blake Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom, and Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack, flew to St. Louis to apologize to the teenagers in person.

Mekhi said he’s not bringing the issue to light for monetary gain, he just wants a better world.

“I don’t want them to fire anyone…I want them to teach them and make this a teaching moment and everybody move forward and get better,” he said.

Nordstrom issued the following statement late Tuesday afternoon, following the meeting: