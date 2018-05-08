Normandy Middle School security officer charged with misdemeanor assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO – A security officer at Normandy Middle School is charged with misdemeanor assault after police say he used a stun gun on a 14-year-old student.

Our partners at the St. Louis post-Dispatch report Frederick Abernathy confronted the student who was trying to walk out of school last month. The student attends school half a day. The student passed the resource officer in a hallway and was told to go back to class. That’s when the officer pinned the student against a locker and used a taser.