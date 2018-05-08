Selfie elbow is the new tech-related injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Taking a selfie uses the same muscles that golfers and tennis players use and people are getting the same injuries too.

We've heard of tech-related physical ailments, like "gaming thumb", swiping finger" and "texting neck". These are all legitimate problems that can arise from repeated motions from technology use.

There's a new physical ailment that doctor Lehman is seeing the "selfie elbow" and yes! It's a real medical ailment. Dr. RichardLehmann the founder and director of the Us Center For Sports Medicine " in Kirkwood joins FOX2 to talk about it.