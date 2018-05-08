× Several of Monsanto’s top executives will leave once Bayer deal is complete

ST. LOUIS, MO — Big changes coming to Monsanto once the deal is sealed with German-based Bayer AG. Some of Monsanto’s top executives will be leaving the company.

Chairman and CEO Hugh Grant will be leaving after 35 years with the company. His golden parachute for retirement is $32.6 million.

Monsanto’s CFO, General Counsel and Chief Technology Officer will also be leaving.

Bayer AG’s bid to buy Creve Couer based seed and chemical company is expected to win US anti-trust approval within the next month.