St. Alban’s Fit Family Day and Celebration Sunday May 20

ST. ALBANS, MO- The St. Alban's Fit Family Day And Celebration kicks off Sunday, May 20 at Lake St. Albans.

Before the celebration enjoy The 8th annual Pedal the Puzzle charity bicycle ride. Proceeds benefit 'Moving Kids Off The Spectrum'. MKOS assists families self-directing care for advanced diagnostics and treatments for autism spectrum disorders.

The purpose of this event is to raise funds and awareness to benefit healthier children. This year includes a yoga option at 10:30am followed by refreshments or a shorter cycling option around St. Albans.

The longer route will take cyclists through a picturesque route, departing and ending at historic Lake St. Albans. The route starts in the heart of the Missouri watershed and goes south through Rockwoods reservation and Greensfelder park into Eureka and the legends, then along the Meramec River.

Sunday, May 20th

Lake St. Albans

For full event schedule visit: www.Pedalthepuzzle.Org