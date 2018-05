× St. Louis Bread Company expanding delivery service

ST. LOUIS, MO — Already thinking about lunch? Starting today… Panera is expanding its delivery service adding more St. Louis locations. Delivery is available between 11am and 8pm daily and must be within an eight-minute drive.

To celebrate the expansion you can get a free cup of soup Wednesday with your delivery order! Just add a cup to your cart and enter the code “paneradelivers.”