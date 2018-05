Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO — St Louis County Police say an officer was involved in an accident after 9am Tuesday. The crash happened at Dougherty Ferry at Des Peres Road.

There are four vehicles involved in this accident. Police say a driver failed to yield at the intersection and started the crash involving multiple cars.

The St. Louis County Police sergeant suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Police continue to investigate the crash.