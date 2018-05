Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- FOX 2 welcomes home Oakville High School graduate Christina Grady Tuesday morning.

Christina has toured the world with top stars like Lady Gaga and Nicky Minaj. Her experience in the professional dance industry has given her quite the resume.

She is teaching choreography, commercial choreography, music video choreography, acting, and freestyling in her upcoming seminars.

For information about Christina's seminars visit www.ChristinaGrady.com/What-It-Takes