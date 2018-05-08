× Suspect in custody after shots fired near UMSL campus

ST. LOUIS, MO — The University of Missouri St. Louis sent a notice to students at around 10am about shots fired at the south campus MetroLink station. Campus police have a suspect is in custody.

The first alert UMSL sent to students Tuesday morning said, “Shots Fired @ South Campus Metrolink 2 suspects White Male wearing white shirt black pants & Black male red shirt dark pants last seen westbound.”

A follow-up alert issued an all-clear: “The suspect in this incident is in custody the second person was a victim. THERE IS NO FURTHER THREAT TO CAMPUS an email follow up will be issued.”

St. Louis County Police say that officers are on the scene and trying to determine what exactly happened Tuesday morning. They did not receive any calls for shots fired at the station.

At this point, it is not clear if the person in custody fired the shots. Police have also not identified the suspect. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.