AARP encouraging members to partner up for fitness challenge

ST. LOUIS - Doctors say it's never too late to live a healthy life. Even small steps can add up to a positive result. On Mother’s Day, AARP is kicking off its Fit & Fun Health Challenge, the first annual walking challenge and sweepstakes! They’re encouraging people to buddy up with their loved ones and walk for 30 minutes a day during the May and June challenge.

Renowned fitness expert Denise Austin and daughter Katie Austin join Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the challenge, why having a partner is helpful toward meeting your fitness goals, and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.