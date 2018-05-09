Conservation Connection – Learning more about the peregrine falcon

You can sneak a peek at the fastest animal on Earth, as the Missouri Department of Conservation, the World Bird Sanctuary, and Ameren Missouri have partnered for a live peregrine falcon nest box webcam. Jeff Meshach of the World Bird Sanctuary and Dan Zarlenga of the Conservation Department visit Fox 2 News at 11 to educate the public about this magnificent predatory bird.
