Conservation Connection – Learning more about the peregrine falcon

Posted 12:24 pm, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:59AM, May 9, 2018

You can sneak a peek at the fastest animal on Earth, as the Missouri Department of Conservation, the World Bird Sanctuary, and Ameren Missouri have partnered for a live peregrine falcon nest box webcam. Jeff Meshach of the World Bird Sanctuary and Dan Zarlenga of the Conservation Department visit Fox 2 News at 11 to educate the public about this magnificent predatory bird.