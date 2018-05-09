Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …THURSDAY…MAY 10, 2018

Thursday…the warm weather trend continues…maybe a spot storm…but tough to find…overall a dry day…partly sunny…88 for the high…and keep high temps near 90 degrees…Friday and Saturday along with strong and gusty winds…records this time of year are around 91/92 degrees…so certainly a run…still very warm on Sunday for Mother’s day…near 90 degrees…some spotty storms around late Sunday afternoon and into the night…looking rather limited…the pattern keeps going into next week…no Blackberry winter this year.