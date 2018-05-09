× Federal jury convicts enforcer for St. Louis drug trafficking organization

ST. LOUIS – A federal jury convicted a man long suspected of working as an enforcer for a drug trafficking organization.

Donald Stewart (aka “OG”) was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm—resulting in death—in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to prosecutors, Stewart was recruited as a shooter for the Donald White trafficking group to commit acts of violence against a rival drug gang.

Stewart was also a street-level heroin dealer for White’s organization. His home served as a distribution hub, a place to store weapons, and a meeting house to plan acts of violence.

During the trial, investigators said Michael McGill was shot to death on March 26, 2010. He was lured to the 5200 block of Maffitt where he was gunned down by members of the White organization.

On July 23, 2010, Darrion Williams Jr. was lured to an alley behind the 5200 block of Maffitt for a drug deal where he was shot by Stewart and other members of White’s group.

In April 2013, Terrance Wilson (aka “Mutt”) pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and firearm charges. According to a plea agreement, Wilson admitted to being an enforcer for the Donald White trafficking gang and his participation in the murders of McGill and Williams.

Federal prosecutors said the convictions of Stewart and Wilson, partnered with previous convictions Donald White and members of his crew, has dismantled the organization.