Free mental health screenings for Mental Health Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS, MO- More than half a million people in the St. Louis area need mental health services each year.

Amy Stark and Gina Fromme from Care And Counseling join FOX 2 to talk about how a healthy lifestyle may help prevent the onset or worsening of mental health conditions.

Care And Counseling are offering free and confidential mental health screenings Wednesday, May 23rd. An appointment is required.

Mental Health Screening Day

Care And Counseling

Wednesday, May 23rd

10am to 2pm

Phone (314)878-4340