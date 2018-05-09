Free Trip Tuesday: YMCA Trout Lodge

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Outdoors

Fox 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by YMCA Trout Lodge and Camp Lakewood heads to the Ozarks!

YMCA Trout Lodge is your destination to unplug, reconnect and recharge this summer. Whether you’re looking for a family getaway or just a chance to spend time surrounded by nature, Trout Lodge offers plenty of activities for all ages including horseback riding, archery, arts and crafts and a full waterfront which will open the weekend before Memorial Day. The best part? All of it is only 90 minutes from St. Louis and rates are all-inclusive with three buffet-style meals per day, most activities, and lodging! For the kids, there is Camp Lakewood, an overnight summer camp where kids come to have fun, learn new skills and make new friends. Sessions begin the first week of June and go through the end of summer. For more information visit www.ymcaoftheozarks.org.

One local prize winner will receive a prize package for a family of four including:

A 3-day/2-night getaway to YMCA Trout Lodge: Enjoy the scenery of the Ozarks as you unplug, reconnect, and recharge with a getaway to Trout Lodge. Accommodations include newly remodeled guest rooms with ceiling-to-floor windows in each room and balconies overlooking the picturesque 360-acre Sunnen Lake. While at Trout Lodge you’ll have access to hiking and walking trails, waterfront activities including swimming and canoeing, recreational activities such as geocaching, horseshoes, mini-golf, volleyball and skeet shooting, a fitness center, and tons of other fun family-friendly activities.

Meals throughout the stay in our dining room featuring a full buffet, kids buffet, salad and dessert bar

A $150 activity credit to enjoy activities not included in your stay: For those looking to test their bravery, we have several zip lines and climbing towers. Looking for something a little more low-key? Create a gift or keepsake to commemorate your trip in the Arts & Crafts center. Always wanted to see what it was like to ride a horse? Head on down to our Triangle Y Ranch and enjoy some equestrian adventures.

1-week session at Camp Lakewood: YMCA Camp Lakewood is where kids come in the summertime to have fun, learn new skills, make new friends, and to simply be a kid. Campers have the opportunity to choose a traditional camp stay or from one of our other specialized camps over the course of the summer.

$50 to the Camp Lakewood trading post for all of those camp necessities like hoodies, t-shirts, water bottles, and other fun items.

A mile-long trail ride with new friends at Camp Lakewood

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors

