Good Samaritan rescues women and dogs from apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A FOX 2 follow up to a story we brought you Tuesday night. Two women are recovering from their injuries after they were pulled from a burning apartment building on Hodiamont. Steve Perkins lives in the apartment building and said he could hear the women screaming as they were pulled to safety by one of his neighbors.

“I just heard her hollering and he had her by the arms pulling her,” said Steve Perkins. “She was kind of big. She couldn’t make it out the window for real but he had to pull her out.”

Also rescued in the fire were two mixed lab puppies. They were taken to the Humane Society of Missouri where they were being treated until their owners were well enough to claim them. They were covered in soot when they arrived but appear to be okay.

“We’re going to watch them very carefully for the next day or so to make sure everything is okay until their people can come get them,” said Dr. Julie Brinker.

St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said the fire does not appear to be suspicious and was electrical in nature.