Governor Greitens’ cell phone and email records could be admittable during the trial

ST. LOUIS, MO - Judge Rex Burlison is scheduled to hear motions Wednesday that will establish what evidence and arguments are admittable during the trial.

The decision on whether an audio feed from the courtroom will be allowed during the trial is still being considered. This comes after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner`s office obtained Governor Greitens` cell phone.

Two courtrooms at the Carnahan Courthouse were sealed off Tuesday as two forensic experts went through Greitens` phone making a digital copy after Judge Burlison signed search warrants Monday night.

They also collected data from the Governor`s Gmail account and extracted potential evidence from a different phone number connected to the governor.