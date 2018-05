Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis artist and lifetime Cardinals fan Jo Ann Kargus takes FOX 2 through the celebrated history the Cardinals with her Cardinals theme adult coloring book.

Cardinals Splendor is an intricate coloring book, featuring rendered images of events, places, and players of the St. Louis Cardinal baseball team.

Cardinals Splendor Book Signing & Coloring Event

1:00pm - 4:00pm May 12

Schaefer's Hobby Shop

11659 Gravois Rd