Judge hears last-minute motions in Greitens' case

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The judge in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ invasion of privacy case will decide whether the sexual history of the woman who had an affair with Greitens is relevant for trial.

Jury selection begins Thursday in the Republican governor’s felony case. St. Louis prosecutors want to exclude the woman’s sexual and counseling history from the trial. Greitens’ attorneys filed a motion Tuesday saying the woman’s sexual history is “a very relevant issue to her credibility.”

The issue is among many last-minute details Judge Rex Burlison will consider at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Greitens and his St. Louis hairdresser had a monthslong affair in 2015 before he was elected. He’s accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of her. He has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.