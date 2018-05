× Large Applebee’s franchise filing bankruptcy in 15 states, including Illinois and Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO — One of the largest Applebee’s franchisees is filing bankruptcy in 15 states, including Illinois and Missouri. This comes after the company says it owes between $100 million and $500 million.

Atlanta-based RMH Franchise Holdings operates 163 restaurants in 15 states. The restaurants are expected to operate during the bankruptcy reorganization.