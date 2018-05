Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Don't miss jaw-dropping performances from St. Louis' own Circus Flora most popular acts before the season wraps.

Circus Flora is a Theater Company, specializing in one-ring circus production, based on the focused energy of modern and traditional circus arts.

The Case of the Missing Bellhop

May 10 - May 12

3401 Washington Blvd.

Midtown St. Louis

For show schedule visit: www.CircusFlora.org

Tickets start at $12