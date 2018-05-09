Metro’s Most Wanted: CWE Assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Residents in the Central West End are expressing concern after two assaults and St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

In both cases, suspects knocked down very vulnerable people: one an elderly man, the other a deaf man. It appears the suspects did it for no reason at all.

According to police, the deaf man was attacked Sunday around 9:30 p.m. near Euclid and Lindell. Five teens walked up behind the man and started punching and kicking him. He suffered multiple cuts to his face, one of which needed stitches.

In the second case, which happened May 2nd, an elderly man was walking his dog near the 4300 block of McPherson. Police said a man on a bicycle rode by, got off his bike and asked about his dog and then punched the man in the head as he was walking away.

