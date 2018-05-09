× Missouri health officials refuse subpoena over deadly virus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have refused to comply with a subpoena for information on a tick-borne virus that killed a state worker.

The Kansas City Star reports that the subpoena is the latest of several attempts by state legislators to force the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to disclose information on the Bourbon virus, an illness discovered in Kansas in 2014.

Missouri lawmakers want to know how many people statewide have tested positive for antibodies associated with the deadly virus. But the health agency refused to supply the data again Monday, citing privacy concerns.

Lawmakers are now considering cutting eight employee positions from the agency’s budget.

House lawmakers started seeking more information when Tamela Wilson died of the virus last year after being exposed working at a state park.