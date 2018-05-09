× Missouri House passes budget for $99M more for K-12 schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House has approved a budget plan that includes close to $99 million more in funding for K-12 public schools next fiscal year.

House lawmakers voted 133-18 in favor of the education spending plan Wednesday. It’s part of a larger budget package outlining roughly $28 billion in state spending for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The budget proposal still needs a final vote of approval from senators.

Enacting the budget proposal would mean lawmakers meet K-12 spending goals outlined in state law, and Republican lawmakers lauded it as providing record funding for schools.

But some Democrats said the increase still is not enough to adequately fund public education.

The budget plan also includes another $10 million for school busing and another $50 million for early childhood education.