Mother admits allowing blind, autistic son to die in field

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 43-year-old Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to letting her blind, autistic son die in a southwest Missouri field.

Kimberly Lightwine of Polk County pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 19-year-old son.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Lightwine could spend only about four months in prison will enter a 120-day substance abuse program. If she successfully completes the program, she will be released on five years’ probation. If not, she could spend seven years in prison.

Lightwine’s son, Austin Anderson, was found dead in a field in August 2016. Prosecutors say Lightwine was lying next to her dead son when deputies arrived.

Anderson had a swollen brain from dehydration and possibly went into shock without his medication. Lightwine had a broken leg and broken jaw.