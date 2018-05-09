× Part of Gravois Road will be named after fallen St. Louis County officer

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri lawmakers unanimously approved a bill honoring fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder. He was shot and killed in 2016. Part of Gravois Road will be named The Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.

The bill’s co-sponsor, State Representative Doug Beck of Affton tweeted his thanks to the Snyder family, the St. Louis County Police Department, and all of the representatives and senators who voted for the measure with a special thanks to the bill’s other sponsor, State Senator Scott Sifton.