Schnucks holding hiring fair for St. Louis area stores Wednesday

SWANSEA, IL — Schnucks is hosting a hiring fair for St. Louis metro area stores. The supermarket chain wants to fill a variety of union positions with benefits after a qualifying period. Most positions are part-time, to start.

The job fair will be from 8am to 5pm at the Schnucks in Swansea.

Schnucks Swansea

2665 N Illinois St,

Swansea, IL 62226