Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis University Liver Center is a nationally recognized leader in life-saving research and treatment of liver disease.

SLUCARE Gastroenterologist, Bruce Bacon played a major role in helping to develop the latest generation of drugs that can now cure the Hepatitis C Virus.

He joins FOX 2 to explain some of the new antiviral drugs he helped develop.