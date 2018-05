Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO -If you are divorced, thinking of divorce, or in the process of divorce, then you need to know how the Tax Bill affects your case.

Attorney Jonathan Marks from The Marks Law Firm joined FOX2 this morning to discuss 2018 tax law changes and its major impact.

For more information on Jonathan Marks, Law Firm visit www.themarkslawfirm.com