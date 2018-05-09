Thief caught on camera breaking into Des Peres cars and home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO - Lock your car doors and secure your items.

That is the warning Wednesday morning from the Des Peres Police Department.

Video shows a brazen thief caught in the act on a home security camera. Police say this man cased cars in the Diamond Ridge subdivision off Des Peres Road early Tuesday morning.

He then found a garage door opener inside an unlocked vehicle, used it to open the garage, and took off after the home alarm sounded.

If you have any information, contact police.